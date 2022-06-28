Bulgarian railways adds two additional Sofia – Bourgas night trains

Two additional night trains will travel during the summer season between Sofia and Bourgas via the Sub-Balkan rail route, as well as from Gorna Oryahovitsa junction to Bourgas via Shoumen, Karnobat and back, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on June 28.

The service begins on July 1, BDZ said.

BDZ said that the additional train from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Bourgas provides a convenient opportunity to travel from northern Bulgaria to Bourgas and back.

A direct carriage from Rousse to Bourgas and in the opposite direction will be added to this train, providing a convenient opportunity for direct travel to the southern Black Sea city from Pleven, Turgovishte and Shoumen, and there will be an opportunity to connect with trains from Vidin and Vratsa.

“In this way, those travelling by train to Bourgas from the north-western regions of the country will not have to travel to Sofia to travel to Bourgas,” BDZ said.

The train will consist of three carriages with seats and one couchette carriage.

The night high-speed train from Sofia to Bourgas and back, which will travel through the Sub-Balkan railway, have five carriages with seats and one sleeping car.

The timetable for the additional trains is:

The fast train № 3687 from Sofia to Bourgas will depart from Sofia Central Station at 11.40pm and arrive in Bourgas at 6.10am.

The fast train № 3686 from Bourgas to Sofia will depart from Bourgas station at 10.50pm and arrive in Sofia at 5.20am.

The fast train № 2687 from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Bourgas will depart from Gorna Oryahovitsa station at 00.55am and arrive in Bourgas at 6.30am.

The fast train № 2686 from Bourgas to Gorna Oryahovitsa will depart from Bourgas station at 11.25pm and arrive in Sofia at 4.35 am.

BDZ said that advance sale of tickets for seats during the summer season is underway. Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices 15 days before the trip.

For travel in a sleeping car or couchette, tickets and berths are on sale 30 days before the date of travel.

Also 30 days in advance, tickets can be purchased for all categories of trains through the online ticketing system, which is available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.

BDZ urged the public to purchase tickets for their trip in advance.

“In this way, they guarantee their place to travel on the train and allow the railway undertaking to plan in advance the necessary increases with additional carriages on the trains,” BDZ said.



(Photo: BDZ)

Please support The Sofia Globe by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!