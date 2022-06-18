Agriculture Ministry: Bulgaria expects good grain harvest this year

For another year, Bulgaria expects a good grain harvest and there is every indication it will be harvested on time, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ivan Hristanov said on June 18, according to a media statement by the ministry.

Hristanov said that farmers had faced many challenges in recent months, with the political leadership of the Agriculture Ministry making constant efforts to support the sector and maintaining a constant and direct dialogue with farmers.

“I am pleased to point out that we expect an extremely good cereal harvest, which will be more than enough to provide the necessary quantities for domestic consumption, as well as for export to third countries

“ In recent years, grain production in Bulgaria has grown, thanks to the steady trend of increasing average yields and the increasing use of modern agricultural machinery in the field,” Hristanov said.

He said that Bulgarian wheat had proven qualities, making possible the production of bakery products that meet consumers’ high standards.

(Photo: Darla Hueska/unsplash.com)

