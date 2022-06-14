Sofia’s Vuzrazhdane aqua park re-opens on June 15

The Vuzrazhdane aqua park in Bulgaria’s capital city re-opens for the season on June 15, Sofia municipality said.

Opened in 2020, the aqua park attracted more than 18 000 visitors in 2021, the municipality said.

Located on 6700 square metres, the aqua park has five outdoor pools and three water slides.

The pools include a recreational pool with an area of 301 sq m and a depth of 140cm, a children’s pool, baby pool and a hydromassage pool.

All pools use mineral water from the Batalova Vodenitsa source.

The pool for the little ones and the hydromassage pool have a constant water temperature of 28-30 degrees, and for all the others information about the water temperature is published daily on the Facebook page of the site.

The complex has more than 160 umbrellas and 400 sunbeds.



Admission for children up to 90 cm is free, children between 91-130 cm pay 12 leva on weekdays and 15 leva on weekends, and for all over 131 cm the price is 24 leva on weekdays and 29 leva on weekends.

There are discounts for pensioners and people with disabilities who enter after 3pm.

The complex is at 4 Bulgarska Morava Street in Zone B-5 in Sofia

For further information www.vazrajdane-wellness.com.

