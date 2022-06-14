Eleventh Balkan Wine Festival opens in Bulgaria’s capital on June 16

For the 11th year in a row, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will host an event that focuses on Balkan wines and culture, a media statement said.

From June 16 to 18, the Balkan International Wine Festival (BIWCF) will set up its traditional white tents in front of the National Palace of Culture, where 70 winemakers will offer a selection of their best produce for tasting.

In a special Golden Tent, visitors to the festival will be able to sample the wines awarded in the Balkans International Wine Competition, held in early June on the Greek island of Salamis.

The wine that won the most points from the competition jury – the winner of the Grand Trophy, will be announced during a ceremony on the first night of the three-day city event – on June 16 at 8pm.

The Best Cellar in the Balkans, which won the most medals in the competition, and the trophies in the individual categories will also be announced.



Sofia residents and visitors to the capital will have the opportunity to spend two exciting evenings, on Thursday and Friday, and all day on Saturday, enjoying a rich programme, delicious delicacies from various national cuisines, music and games with prizes.

Tickets, costing 20 leva for one day, 25 leva for two days and 30 leva for three days, may be bought on the spot or online.

