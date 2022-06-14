Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2022 coming in August

Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2022 is to be held from August 3 to 5 in the city, with a second part from August 26 to 28 in the nearby village of Markovo.

The series of concerts opens on August 3 with a performance by renowned Bulgarian jazz singer Miroslava Katsarova, with Miroslav Turiyski on piano and Mladen Dimitrov on drums.

The concert is themed “Long Shadows of August” and will see the premiere of the trio’s new song of that title.

On August 4, Brazilian-born Rome-based bossa nova star Rosalia de Souza leads her quintet, followed on August 5 by Bulgaria’s Beloslava.

All concerts start at 9pm, at the Orpheus Summer Theatre in Todor Kableshkov Street. Tickets, costing 20 leva per concert or a Grand Pass costing 60 leva for all three, are available via Eventim.

The full programme for the August 26 to 28 edition of Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2022 is yet to be announced, but it will include a performance by Teodosii Spassov on August 27.

