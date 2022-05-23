Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 45 deaths registered in past week

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 45 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 093, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on May 23.

This is the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths registered in Bulgaria in a week since the beginning of 2022.

To date, 1 163 413 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 1783 in the past week.

According to the update, there are 83 681 active cases, a decrease of 26 418 compared with the figure in the May 16 report.

As of May 23, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 59.45 per 100 000 population, down from 67.36 on May 16.

There are 511 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 87 fewer than a week ago. Forty-three are in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the May 16 report.

A total of 4 395 129 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3767 in the past week.

A total of 2 058 551 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 763 in the past week, while 755 589 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2707 in the past week.

