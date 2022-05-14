EC, BioNTech-Pfizer amend deal on delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission (EC) and the vaccine developers, BioNTech and Pfizer, reached an agreement on May 13 to better address EU countries’ needs for Covid-19 vaccines for the months ahead, by adapting delivery schedules, the EC said.

This will ensure EU countries have access to the vaccines when they need them – including future variant adapted vaccines if authorised, so that they can respond to any epidemiological developments later this year and continue to support partner countries globally, the EC said.

The statement said that this agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer will adapt the originally agreed contractual delivery schedules.

Doses scheduled for June and throughout the summer will now be delivered in September and during the autumn and winter period 2022, when member states will more likely need additional stocks of vaccines for national campaigns and for meeting their international solidarity commitments, the EC said.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “This flexibility will be welcome news for our member states, as this amendment meets legitimate concerns on matching supply and demand, while ensuring security of vaccine supply if and when this is needed later in the year”.

Should an adapted vaccine be authorised by the autumn or winter period 2022, member states will have access to the deliveries in the form of adapted vaccines, the EC said.

“This amendment is part of an ongoing process whereby the Commission and member states are working closely with the EU’s vaccine suppliers to address the evolving pandemic needs. The Commission intends to finalise further such agreements in the near future,” the statement said.

