All but one district in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones

Twenty-seven out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones – meaning, a 14-day morbidity rate lower than 100 out of 100 000 population – according to the May 14 update by the unified information portal.

The exception is Sofia city, where the morbidity rate is 127.48 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, meaning that the district is classified as a Covid-19 yellow zone.

As of May 14, Bulgaria’s national 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is 70.67 out of 100 000 population, compared with 145.04 on April 14.

When 2022 began, the district of Sofia city was classified as a dark red zone, when it was above the threshold of 500 per 100 000 population.

As of January 1, a total of 14 of Bulgaria’s districts were red zones, 12 were yellow zones and one was a green zone.

On January 26, as the Covid-19 wave of the time held Bulgaria in its grip, 27 out of 28 districts were dark red zones.

(Illustration: Pixabay)

