Bulgarian railways provides 10 400 additional seats for Orthodox Easter weekend

Bulgarian state railways BDZ said that it is to provide more than 10 400 additional seats on trains for the Orthodox Easter holiday weekend.

Carriages will be added to trains travelling on the country’s main rail routes, BDZ said.

In 2022, the four-day Orthodox Easter weekend is from April 22 to 25.

BDZ said that from April 20 to April 27 inclusive, there will be additional carriages on trains connecting Sofia with, respectively, Varna, Bourgas, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Svilengrad, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Pleven, Vidin, Blagoevgrad and Kulata.

There also will be additional carriages on the Rousse-Stara Zagora, Varna-Vratsa, Plovdiv-Gorna Oryahovitsa and Plovdiv-Varna trains, as with the Sofia trains, in both directions.

Tickets may be bought at railway stations, ticket offices and online via www.bdz.bg and https://bileti.bdz.bg/.

Information about timetables is available at information desks and ticket offices at all railway stations in the country, at the national information phone number 02/931 11 11 or on the BDZ website.



(Photo: BDZ)

