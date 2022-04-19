Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 26 deaths, 895 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 26 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 810, according to the April 19 report by the unified information portal.

Of 11 369 tests done in the past day, 895 – about 7.87 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 150 342 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 161 039 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2421 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3290 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 952 493.

As of April 19, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 122.65 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 126.77 on April 18.

There are 996 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 158 newly admitted. There are 112 in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the April 18 report.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 311.

A total of 4 372 241 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1261 in the past day.

A total of 2 053 896 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 210 in the past day, while 738 989 have received a booster dose, including 959 in the past day.

