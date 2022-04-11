Number of deaths in Bulgaria in Q1 2022 up 4.3% y/y

Share this: Facebook

There were 1590 more deaths in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2022 than during the same period of 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 11.

In total, there were 38 434 deaths in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2022, about 4.3 per cent more than in the first quarter of 2021. These figures reflect deaths from all causes.

On May 13 2021, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the NSI said that the number of deaths in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2021 was 36 152, an increase of 26.1 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2020.

The crude mortality rate in the first quarter of 2022 – meaning the ratio of the number of deaths during the year to the average annual population of that year expressed per 1000 inhabitants – was 22.6‰, the NSI said.

Mortality among males (24.5‰) was higher than among females (20.8‰).

The highest mortality in the first quarter of 2022 was registered in the sixth week (February 7 – February 13) – 3569, or 27.3 per 1000 people, of the average annual population.

The lowest number of deaths in the first quarter of 2022 was in the 13th week – 2 254 people, or 17.2‰.

The highest positive number of deaths in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the average deaths for the period 2017 – 2021 was 1215 cases in the sixth week, meaning that mortality increased by 51.6 per cent compared to the base period (2017 – 2021).

In the first quarter of the period 2017 – 2022, the age distribution of the deaths remained relatively the same in the age groups. There was a slight decrease in the relative share of deaths in the age group from 30 to 69 years and a slight increase in the age group from 75 to 79 years.

In 21 out of the 28 districts, there was an increase in the absolute number of deaths in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The highest growth was in the districts of Gabrovo (17.1 per cent), Yambol (16 per cent), Blagoevgrad (14.5 per cent), Lovech (12.3 per cent) and Rousse (12 per cent).

In the remaining seven districts, the number of deaths in Q1 2022 was lower than in Q1 2021: Shoumen (-9.1 per cent), Pleven (- 6.3 per cent), Kyustendil (-5.1 per cent), Vratsa (-3.6 per cent) and Sofia city (-3.0 per cent).

(Photo, of the main entrance to Sofia central cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)

