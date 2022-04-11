EU-wide ‘Operation Oscar’ targets criminal assets in relation to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

European police co-operation agency Europol, jointly with EU countries, Eurojust and Frontex, launched Operation Oscar on April 11 to support financial investigations by EU member states targeting criminal assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europol said.

Operation Oscar will also aim to support criminal investigations by member states in relation to the circumvention of EU-imposed trade and economic sanctions, the police agency said.

Similar to Operation Sentinel, which targets fraud against Covid-19 EU recovery funds, Operation Oscar is an umbrella operation that will continue for a period of at least one year and include a number of separate investigations, Europol said.

In the framework of Operation Oscar, initiated by Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre, Europol will facilitate partners’ exchange of information and intelligence and provide operational support in a number of financial investigations targeting criminal assets and circumvention of the EU economic sanctions related to the Russia’s military aggression towards Ukraine.

Europol will centralise and analyse all information contributed under this operation to identify international links, criminal groups and suspects, as well as new criminal trends and patterns.

Europol will further provide tailor-made analytical support to investigations, as well as operational coordination, forensics and technical expertise, and financial support to the relevant national authorities, the statement said.

It said that Eurojust will be actively involved with the operation through the exchange of strategic and operational information. Eurojust will provide legal assistance and support and strengthen cooperation between national investigating and judicial authorities.

Frontex will contribute to the operation by enhancing the scrutiny of the persons who are crossing EU’s external borders and fall under the scope of the sanctions.

Taking advantage of the large spectrum of the operational activities of Frontex, the task will be implemented in the all their domains – land, sea and air, the Europol statement said.

(Photo: Filippo Vicarelli/freeimages.com)

