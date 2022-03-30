Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 18 deaths, 1698 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 498, according to the March 30 report by the unified information portal.

Of 15 551 tests done in the past day, 1698 – about 10.92 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 136 604 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 187 031 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1081 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2761 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 913 075.

As of March 30, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 275.85 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 285.89 on March 29.

There are 1971 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 236 newly admitted. There are 217 in intensive care, 77 fewer than the figure in the March 29 report.

Thirty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 039.

A total of 4 348 404 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1847 in the past day.

A total of 2 049 909 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 322 in the past day, while 720 726 have received a booster dose, including 1387 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!