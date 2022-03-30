Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning for seven districts over forecast high winds

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for Sofia and six other districts for March 31 because of forecast strong winds.

The other districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Veliko Turnovo, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Montana, Vratsa and Gabrovo.

The remaining 21 districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Thursday because of strong winds.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!