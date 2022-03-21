Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 10 deaths, 472 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 10 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 282, according to the March 21 report by the unified information portal.

All of those who died had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 4717 tests done in the past day, 472 – about 10 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 123 714 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 193 074 are active. The number of active cases increased by 14 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 518 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 894 368.

As of March 21, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 330.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 331.13 on March 20.

There are 2201 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 58 newly admitted. There are 255 in intensive care, the same figure as in the March 20 report.

To date, 23 808 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19, including one in the past day.

So far, 4 335 284 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 293 in the past day.

A total of 2 056 814 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 85 in the past day, while 711 024 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 214 in the past day.

