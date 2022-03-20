Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 188 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 188 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 272, according to the March 20 report by the unified information portal.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2022.

It includes six deaths registered in the past day.

In the past week, 11 538 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to date to 1 123 714.

There are 193 074 active cases, 6013 fewer than the figure in the March 13 report.

As of March 20, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 331.13 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 352.49 on March 13.

There are 2187 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 388 in the past week, while 255 are in intensive care, 90 fewer than a week ago.

A total of 180 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 23 807.

So far, 4 334 991 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 891 in the past week.

A total of 2 056 729 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3540 in the past week, while 710 810 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 8226 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!