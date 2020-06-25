Police recover ‘millions’ in stolen treasures after busting archaeological crime gang in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

An international crime gang that ransacked ancient sites in Bulgaria and trafficked stolen archaeological goods whose total worth exceeds several millions of euro has been broken up as a result of an international police operation coordinated by Europol, the European police co-operation agency said on June 25.

Eight individuals were arrested and about 4600 archaeological items were recovered as a result of this sting, Europol said.

Code-named Operation MEDICUS, this effort was led by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for the Fight against Organised Crime together with the British Metropolitan Police and the German State Criminal Police of Bavaria.

Europol supported the investigation by co-ordinating the information exchange and holding several operational meetings to prepare for the action day.

Five suspects were arrested in Bulgaria, and three in the United Kingdom as they entered the UK with a significant quantity of archaeological material concealed within a hide in their vehicle.

This operation dates back to October of last year, the details of which can only be released now due to operational reasons, Europol said.

The investigation which led to these arrests dates back to March 2018 when the Bulgarian police, after being informed by their British counterpart, began looking into this suspicious trafficking of cultural goods out of their country.

Among the trafficked items were ceramics, glass funeral urns, lamps, arrowheads, spears and ancient coins. Most of the seized items date back to the Roman period and come from military camps once located in Northern Bulgaria. Furthermore, some other artefacts belong to Bronze Age, early Iron Age, Middle Ages and Ottoman period.

The illegally excavated archaeological goods were brought out of Bulgaria and smuggled into the UK by means of private transport operators. Germany was their preferred transit country.

“This case confirms that the most common way to dispose of archaeological goods illegally excavated is by entering the legitimate art market,” Europol said.

“This modus operandi takes advantage of the fact that the existence of these goods is not officially known, therefore their illicit origin can be hidden by providing them with a false back story (fake documents of provenance),” the police agency said.

(Photo: Europol)

