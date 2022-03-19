Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 18 deaths, 1601 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 266, according to the March 19 report by the unified information portal.

Of 16 113 tests done in the past day, 1601 – about 9.93 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 122 795 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 192 679 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 42 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1625 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 893 850.

As of March 19, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 337.91 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 345.49 on March 18.

There are 2169 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 195 newly admitted. There are 260 in intensive care, 16 fewer than the figure in the March 18 report.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 806.

So far, 4 334 468 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2124 in the past day.

A total of 2 056 588 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 605 in the past day, while 710 444 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1525 in the past day.

