Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 59 deaths, 2854 new cases

Fifty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 357, according to the February 25 2022 report by the unified information portal.

Of 18 149 tests done in the past day, 2854 – about 15.72 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 083 425 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 223 714 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 6221 in the past day.

As of February 25, Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate is 842.85 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 892.35 on February 24.

The report said that in the past day, 9016 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 824 354.

There are 4542 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 530 newly admitted. There are 530 in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the February 24 report.

Forty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 23 205 to date.



So far, 4 291 673 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4641 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

