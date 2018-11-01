Bulgaria’s road death toll in January – October 2018 was 503 – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

The number of dead in road accidents in Bulgaria between January and the end of October 2018 was 503, the Interior Ministry said on November 1 2018.

While cautioning that the figures for this year were provisional, the ministry said that this was 41 fewer than at the same time in 2017.

In the first 10 months of 2018, there were 5674 road accidents in Bulgaria. Apart from the dead, 7204 people were injured.

In October 2018 alone, there were 611 accidents, leaving 42 people dead and 736 injured.

Research released at the end of October showed that the three main risks on Bulgaria’s roads, according to motorists polled, were aggression on the road, speeding and drivers being distracted. In the view of those polled, motorists in Bulgaria tended to overestimate their driving skills.

In 2017, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, after Romania, according to official EU statistics.

