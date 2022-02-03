EC proposes to extend the EU Digital Covid Certificate by a year

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission (EC) said on February 3 that it is proposing to extend the EU Digital Covid Certificate by a year, until June 30 2023.

“The Covid-19 virus continues to be prevalent in Europe and at this stage it is not possible to determine the impact of a possible increase in infections in the second half of 2022 or of the emergence of new variants,” the EC said.

Extending the Regulation will ensure that travellers can continue using their EU Digital Covid certificate when travelling in the EU, where member states maintain certain public health measures, the Commission said.

In addition to the extension of the EU Digital Covid Certificate Regulation until June 2023, the Commission also proposes some limited amendments to it.

These are to include high-quality laboratory-based antigen tests among the types of tests for which a test certificate can be issued.

Another is to ensure that vaccination certificates contain the correct overall number of doses administered in any member states and not just in the member state issuing the certificate.

A further proposal is to provide that certificates may be issued to people participating in clinical trials for vaccines against Covid-19.

“The Commission is adopting the proposal today to make sure the European Parliament and the Council can conclude the legislative procedure in time before the current Regulation expires,” the EC said.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!