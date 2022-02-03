Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 87 deaths, 9152 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 492, according to the February 3 report by the unified information portal.

Of 35 040 tests done in the past day, 9152 – about 26.11 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 972 260 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 255 422 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 4487 in the past day.

The unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1739.52 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1754.1 on February 2.

The report said that in the past day, 4578 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 683 346.

There are 5917 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 797 newly admitted. There are 565 in intensive care, an increase of 32 in the past day.

A total of 190 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 031.

So far, 4 182 208 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8570 in the past day.

A total of 2 003 025 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3359 in the past day, while 620 413 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4597 in the past day.

