Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, yet another new record high number of new cases

A total of 61 831 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, a new record high for a week since the pandemic in the country began, according to the figures in the January 30 report by the unified information portal.

The previous record high was 59 152 new cases in the week ending January 23, and before that, 39 528, in the week ending January 16.

To date, 939 212 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, according to the January 30 report.

There are 238 955 active cases, an increase of 37 977 in the past week.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria is 33 121, including 485 in the past week, with 33 in the past day. Of those who died in the past day, none had been vaccinated, the report said.

There are 5684 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 468 in the past week. There are 513 in intensive care, 43 fewer than the figure in the January 23 report.

A total of 945 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 20 448.

The unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1749.18 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1727.7 on January 29 and 1426.72 on January 23.

Every one of Bulgaria’s 28 districts is a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

So far, 4 155 619 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 60 198 in the past week, with 3468 in the past day.

A total of 1 992 848 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 17 012 in the past week, with 1200 in the past day.

A total of 605 792 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 37 914 in the past week, with 1952 in the past day.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker said that as of January 28, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.5 per cent, of full vaccination 28.8 per cent and of a booster dose, 8.5 per cent.

The ECDC said that for the EU-EEA area, the uptake of a single dose of vaccine was 74.3 per cent, of full vaccination 70.1 per cent and of a booster dose, 43.5 per cent.

