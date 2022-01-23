Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Record number of new cases in past week

Share this: Facebook

A total of 59 152 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, the highest number in a week since the pandemic in the country began, according to figures in the January 23 report by the unified information portal.

The previous record for the highest number of new cases in a week was 39 528, in the week ending January 16. Before that, the record had been 32 962, in the week ending October 31 2021.

To date, 877 381 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

Of 26 541 tests done in the past day, 6630 – about 24.98 per cent – proved positive.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 32 636, including 594 people in the past week, with 32 registered in the past day.

The number of active cases has passed the 200 000-mark in the past day, to a total of 200 978.

The number of active cases rose by 50 596 in the past week, including 5349 in the past day.

There are 5216 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 21 fewer than the figure in the January 16 report, with 547 in intensive care, 21 fewer than a week ago.

A total of 662 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 19 503, again a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

So far, 4 095 421 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 92 121 in the past week, with 3737 on Saturday.

A total of 1 975 836 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 14 045 in the past week, with 633 in the past day.

A total of 567 878 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 67 946 in the past week, with 2596 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of January 21, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least one dose of vaccine was 29.3 per cent, of full vaccination 28.5 per cent and of a booster dose, 7.7 per cent.

This means that Bulgaria continues to lag hugely behind the figures for the EU-EEA area.

The ECDC said that in the EU-EEA area, the uptake among the total population of at least a single dose was 73.9 per cent, of full vaccination 69.7 per cent and of a booster dose, 40.3 per cent.

According to the unified information portal, as of January 23, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1426.72 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1376.79 on January 22 and from 1012.72 per 100 000 population a week ago, on January 16.

Twenty-five out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are currently classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, while three are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

