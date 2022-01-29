Hristo Ivanov re-elected as leader of Yes Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Hristo Ivanov was re-elected as leader of Yes Bulgaria at a party congress on January 29.

Ivanov, who resigned as party leader after Yes Bulgaria’s poor result in the country’s November 2021 early parliamentary elections, was the sole candidate for the leadership at the congress.

He was elected with 692 votes in favour, 14 against and with 41 abstentions.

Following the November elections, the Democratic Bulgaria coalition – of which Yes Bulgaria is a part – became one of the four groups in Bulgaria’s coalition government headed by We Continue the Change party co-leader Kiril Petkov.

The Democratic Bulgaria coalition has two seats in Petkov’s Cabinet.

In an address at the start of the congress, Ivanov said that while he was “not a fortune teller”, he believed with very high certainty that early parliamentary elections were coming.

Later, Ivanov told reporters that neither he as leader of the movement nor the Democratic Bulgaria coalition would work for an early election.

The lifespan of the government would depend on the results it achieved, he said.

