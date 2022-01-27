Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 70 deaths, 9916 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Seventy people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 939, according to the January 27 report by the unified information portal.

Of 37 587 tests done in the past day, 9916 – about 26.38 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 913 592 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 222 161 are active. The number of active cases increased by 5032 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4814 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 658 492.

There are 5372 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 624 newly admitted. There are 519 in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the January 26 report.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive for Covid-19 has passed the 20 000-mark, with an increase of 178 in the past day bringing the total to 20 014.

The unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1643.15 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1582.23 on January 26.

Twenty-seven out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a red zone, meaning a rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

The report said that in the past day, 11 873 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 4 126 744.

A total of 1 983 763 people have completed the vaccination cycle, while 588 403 have received a booster dose of vaccine.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of January 26, the uptake of a single dose of vaccine among the total population of Bulgaria is 29.4 per cent, of full vaccination 28.7 per cent and of a booster dose, 8.2 per cent.

The ECDC said that for the EU-EEA area, the uptake of a single dose of vaccine was 74.2 per cent, of full vaccination 70 per cent and of a booster dose, 42.6 per cent.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

