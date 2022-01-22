Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 86 deaths, 9874 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 604, according to the January 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 94.19 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 43 879 tests done in the past day, 9874 – about 22.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 870 751 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 195 629 active cases, an increase of 7864 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1924 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 642 518.

There are 5164 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 615 newly admitted. There are 547 in intensive care, an increase of 17 compared with the figure in the January 21 report.

A total of 113 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 19 429.

So far, 4 091 684 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 541 in the past day.

A total of 1 975 203 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1979 in the past day, while 565 282 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9949 in the past day.

The unified information portal said that as of January 22, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1376.79 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1313.89 on January 21.

Twenty-five out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

