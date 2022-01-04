As Covid case numbers worsen, Bulgaria’s capital steps up checks on anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

The mayor of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, Yordanka Fandukova, said on January 4 that the municipality was stepping up checks on observance of anti-epidemic measures, given the increase in Covid-19 infections.

On January 1, Sofia was reclassified from a Covid-19 red zone to a dark red zone, after its morbidity rate rose above 500 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. As of January 4, according to the unified information portal, Sofia’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 538.82 out of 100 000 population.

Fandukova said that Sofia’s operational headquarters against Covid-19 would meet on January 4 to discuss the issue of the spread of infection.

She said that municipal hospitals were increasing their readiness to receive patients, and expressed hope that schools and kindergartens in Sofia would not be closed.

On January 4, it was announced that Sofia’s regional health inspectorate was calling for volunteers to help in implementing anti-epidemic measures and control in the Bulgarian capital city.

The volunteers will, among other duties, participate in the collection of data of infected and contact persons, as well as enter the data in the register that is part of the national information system.

Anyone who is willing to help in the process of implementing anti-epidemic measures and control in Sofia may contact SRZI at priemna@srzi.bg.

(Photo: Wengen/goodfreephotos.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

