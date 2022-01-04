Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 53 deaths, 1918 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 53 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 080, according to the January 4 2022 report by the unified information portal.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, 96.23 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

This past weekend, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said in an interview with Nova Televizia that he had asked for an investigation into whether the certificates of those who were registered as having been vaccinated and who had died were genuine.

Of 17 408 tests done in the past day, 1918 – about 11.01 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 751 458 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 106 712 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1227 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 638 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 613 666.

There are 4306 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 138 in the past day. There are 455 in intensive care, an increase of five in the past day.

Fifteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 106.

So far, 3 711 638 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6830 in the past day.

A total of 1 916 392 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 956 in the past day, while 283 435 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 5196 in the past day.

