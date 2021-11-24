Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 151 deaths, 3233 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 151 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 27 658, according to the November 24 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 94.04 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 33 803 tests done in the past day, 3233 – about 9.56 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 679 983 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 106 572 active cases, an increase of 56 compared with the figure in the November 23 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3026 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 545 753.

There are 7001 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 734 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 777 in intensive care, an increase of two compared with the figure in the November 23 report.

Forty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 153.

In the past day, 19 746 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 3 221 605.

A total of 1 714 306 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 11 280 in the past day, while 69 546 have received a booster dose, including 4455 in the past day.

