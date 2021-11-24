Thirteen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Thirteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the November 24 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

Two days earlier, the number of districts classified as dark red zones was 16.

The districts currently classified as dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Sofia city, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

Fourteen districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

Vidin, Pleven and Rousse previously had been Covid-19 dark red zones.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The NCIPD said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 534.66 per 100 000, down from the November 23 figure of 559.56.

