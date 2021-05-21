Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 31 deaths, 2.7% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 31 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 447, according to the May 21 report by the national information system.

Of 13 165 tests done in the past day, 368 – about 2.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 416 055 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 27 053 active cases, a decrease of 1437 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 1774 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 371 555.

There are 4073 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 128 in the past day, with 442 in intensive care, a decrease of 18.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 373, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 225 601 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 34 227 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 479 476 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 21 228 in the past 24 hours.

