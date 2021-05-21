Bulgaria qualifies for Grand Final of 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Bulgaria’s contestant Victoria qualified for the Grand Final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, it emerged at the close of the second semi-final of the song contest on May 20.

Victoria’s song Growing Up Is Getting Old (the official version, on YouTube is here) will be up against 25 other songs in the Grand Final on May 22.

The 26 songs in the final include the Eurovision Song Contest’s “Big Five”, the song of the host – the Netherlands, this year in Rotterdam – and those that made it through the two successive semi-finals.

