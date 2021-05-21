EU bodies reach agreement on Digital Covid Certificate

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission has welcomed the provisional political agreement reached on May 20 between the European Parliament and the Council on the regulation governing the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

This means that the certificate (previously called the Digital Green Certificate) is well on track to be ready at the end of June, as planned, the Commission said.

The agreement had been reached in record time just two months after the Commission’s proposal, the statement said.

The Commission said that the EU Digital Covid Certificate is free of charge, secure and accessible to all.

It will cover vaccination, test and recovery, offering different options to the citizens. It fully respects citizens’ fundamental rights, including protection of personal data, according to the statement.

“All EU citizens have a fundamental right to free movement in the EU. The EU Digital Covid Certificate, available in paper or digital format, will make it easier for Europeans to travel – whether to see their families and loved ones or to get some well-deserved rest.”

Following the agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council, the EU Digital Covid Certificate will cover vaccination, test and recovery.

It wll be available in a digital and paper-based format, depending on the choice of the recipients, and contain a digitally signed QR code.

The certificate will be free of charge, be obtained easily and also available to people vaccinated before the EU Digital Covid Certificate Regulation has entered into force, the Commission said.

It may also be used by member states for national purposes, if this is provided for in national law.

Member states shall refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on the holders of an EU Digital Covid Certificate, unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health, the Commission said.

The Commission will also mobilise 100 million euro to support EU countries in providing affordable tests.

The regulation will enter into force on July 1, with a phasing-in period of six weeks for the issuance of certificates for those EU countries that need additional time, the Commission said.

(Photo: Sébastien Bertrand)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!