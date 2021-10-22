Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 120 deaths, 4816 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 120 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 839, according to the October 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of 47 370 tests done in the past day, 4816 – about 10.16 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 559 893 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 72 022 are active. The number of active cases rose by 3246 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1450 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 465 032.

There are 6608 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 814 were newly-admitted, of which close to 90 per cent had not been vaccinated. There are 590 in intensive care, 23 more than the figure in the October 21 report.

Forty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 302.

The report said that on October 21, the first day of the amended measures ordered by caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov, 28 191 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 685 512.

This is the highest number of vaccines administered in a day since May 20 2021, when 30 349 doses were administered. The record for doses administered in a day was 38 117 on May 8 this year.

A total of 1 417 227 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 15 928 in the past day.

A total of 11 056 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1527 in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!