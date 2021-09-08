Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 121 deaths, 2005 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 121 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the pandemic to 19 270, according to the September 8 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of 27 124 tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2005 – about 7.39 per cent – proved positive for Covid-19.

To date, 464 715 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 35 353 are active – an increase of 846 in the number of active cases in the country in the past day.

The report said that 1038 people in Bulgaria were registered as having recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 410 092.

There are 4307 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 23 in the past day, with 329 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

Thirty-seven medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 973.

According to the unified information system, 11 370 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 367 564.

Out of Bulgaria’s population, estimated by the National Statistical Institute to number just more than 6.9 million, a total of 1 209 100 have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19, including 8387 in the past day, going by the figures in the unified information portal report.

