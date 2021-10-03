Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 546 deaths, 13 116 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 546 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 995, going by figures in the October 3 report by the Health Ministry.

This is Bulgaria’s highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021 since the week ending May 2, when the seven-day death toll was 585.

The October 3 death toll includes 26 deaths registered in the past day.

To date, 505 481 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 13 116 in the past week.

There are 45 899 active cases, an increase of 3490 in the past week.

A total of 5217 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 177 in the past week, with 465 in intensive care, an increase of 47 over that time.

A total of 182 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, including 13 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 543.

So far, 2 548 995 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 41 947 in the past week, including a mere 2283 on Saturday.

A total of 1 336 437 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 28 444 in the past week, including 1398 on Saturday, according to the figures in the report.

Of 11 505 tests done on Saturday, 1228 – about 10.67 per cent – proved positive.

