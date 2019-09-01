Bulgaria’s road death toll in first eight months of 2019 is 378

Share this: Facebook

A total of 378 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and August 31 2019, according to Interior Ministry provisional figures.

This is 17 fewer people than in the first eight months of 2018, the ministry said, adding that the figure could change if updated information comes in.

In the first eight months of 2019, there was a total of 4314 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 5493 people were injured.

In August 2019 alone, a peak month for traffic on Bulgaria’s roads because of the height of the summer holiday season, there were 750 accidents, leaving 59 people dead and 989 injured, the Interior Ministry said.

During August, Bulgaria’s Traffic Police carried out special operations on some of the Black Sea coast’s roads with the worst accident rates, checking for speeding, drink-driving, driving after using illegal drugs and driving without a licence.

European Union statistics show that in the past two years, Bulgaria has had the second-highest road fatality rate in the EU, having for several years before that had the worst road fatality rate.

(Photo: Erich Kasten/freeimages.com)

