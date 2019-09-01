New aquapark being built in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Construction of a new aquapark in the Vuzrazhdane residential area of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is to be completed by November 5 2019 and the site commissioning procedure will begin, Sofia municipality said.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova inspected the project, which according to the municipality is 80 per cent ready.

The aqua park will occupy a 2.5 hectare site while the area of Vuzrazhdane park is also being given a makeover.

Fandukova said that the area had been vacant and neglected for years, and a succession of court battles had been fought before the project could go ahead.

The aqua park will have five outdoor pools and an indoor mineral water pool. On the roof of the service building there will be a launch pad for water slides, according to a media statement by Sofia municipality.

Work on the irrigation system and the planting of 600 trees is forthcoming.

It is intended that the aqua park will be open to the public in summer 2020. The indoor pool will be operational at the end of this year or the beginning of the next.

Fandukova said that talks were being held with the Swimming Federation on the indoor pool also be used for training sessions.

Funding for the project includes about 5.5 million leva from the municipality as well as EU funding.

(Photos: Sofia municipality)

