Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 238 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 238 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 705, according to the August 29 report by the national information system.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week in 2021 since the week ending May 16, when Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 348. The death toll in the week ending May 23 was 237.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in the week ending August 29 includes 15 deaths registered on Saturday.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by 10 237, bringing the total to date to 451 148.

There are 28 245 active cases, an increase of 7397 in the past week.

A total of 3369 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 959 in the past week, with 297 in intensive care, an increase of 100 over that time.

According to the report, 135 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 769.

So far, 2 286 175 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 69 617 in the past week, including 3934 in the past day.

The report said that 1 155 078 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle. This is an increase of 43 430 in the past week, including 2422 on Saturday.

Of 17 001 tests done on Saturday, 1004 – about 5.9 per cent – proved positive, according to the national information system report.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!