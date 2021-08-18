Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 19 deaths, 1405 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Nineteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 395, according to the August 18 daily report by the national information system.

Of 21 906 tests, 1405 – about 6.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 435 940 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 16 983 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1226 in the past day.

The report said that 160 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 400 562.

There are 1832 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 174 in the past day, with 160 in intensive care, an increase of 15.

Twenty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 588.

So far, 2 176 168 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 219 in the past day.

A total of 1 087 102 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7836 in the past day.

