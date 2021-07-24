Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 4 deaths, 0.73% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 193, according to the July 24 report by the national information system.

Of 15 419 tests, 135 – about 0.73 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 423 575 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7250 are active. The number of active cases fell by 101 in the past day.

The report said that 232 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 132.

There are 706 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 36 in the past day, with 75 in intensive care, a decrease of six.

No medical personnel tested positive, leaving the total to date at 13 461.

A total of 1 962 557 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 463 in the past day.

The report said that 895 499 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 4641 in the past day.

