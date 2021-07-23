Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 2 deaths, 0.76% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 189, according to the July 23 report by the national information system.

Of 15 842 tests, 121 – about 0.76 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 423 440 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7351 are active. The number of active cases rose by 50 in the past day.

The report said that 69 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 397 900.

There are 742 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 16 in the past day, with 81 in intensive care, an increase of one.

No medical personnel tested positive, leaving the total to date at 13 461.

A total of 1 952 099 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 349 in the past day.

The report said that 890 858 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 4905 in the past day.

