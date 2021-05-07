Strong winds prompt ‘code orange’ weather alert in Bulgaria’s Sliven

Share this: Facebook

A “code orange” dangerous weather warning has been issued for the district of Sliven in eastern Bulgaria on May 8 because of the strong winds, the country’s meteorology institute has said.

The institute said that the winds, blowing from the north-west, were expected to reach 20m/s, with some gusts of up to 26-28m/s.

Another 18 districts were issued the lesser “code yellow” weather warning – Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Varna, Dobrich, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardjik, Blagoevgrad and the district (but not city) of Sofia.

In those districts, the winds are expected to reach 14-19m/s, with some gusts of up to 22-24m/s.

The cold front entering Bulgaria would cause a sharp drop in temperatures, with daily highs ranging between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius, and an increase in cloud cover, the meteorology institute said.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain cool and the weather will be mainly sunny with some clouds, mainly in the eastern part of the country.

(Photo: wwwuppertal/flickr.com)

