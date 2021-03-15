NSI: Number of unemployed in Bulgaria rose 18.1% in 2020

Share this: Facebook

Compared to 2019, the number of unemployed people in Bulgaria rose by 18.1 per cent in 2020, while the unemployment rate went up by 0.9 percentage points, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 15.

There were 168 600 unemployed people in Bulgaria in 2020, of whom 96 300 were men and 72 300 were women, the NSI said, giving figures that come against the background of the Covid-19 crisis.

Bulgaria’s unemployment rate in 2020 was 5.1 per cent. Among men, the rate was 5.4 per cent and among women it was 4.8 per cent.

In the 15 to 29 age group, the unemployment rate went up by 1.9 percentage points, to 8.8 per cent.

The employment rate in the 55 to 64 age group was 64.2 per cent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared with 2019. The employment rate for this age group increased by 0.2 percentage points for men and decreased by 0.5 percentage points for women.

The NSI said that the number of people unemployed for less than a year went up by 50 per cent, to 92 700.

The number of long-term unemployed, defined as those unemployed for one or more years, registered a decrease by 5100 and added up to 75 900, according to the NSI.

Long-term unemployed represented 45 per cent out of all unemployed people. The long-term unemployment rate was 2.3 per cent – 2.6 per cent for men and two per cent for women, the NSI said.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/freeimages.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

