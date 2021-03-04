Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Past day saw highest percentage of positive tests so far this year

Share this: Facebook

Of 6182 tests for new coronavirus performed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 1154 – about 18.7 per cent – proved positive, according to the national information system daily report on March 4.

This is the highest percentage of positive tests in a single day in Bulgaria so far in 2021.

To date, 253 183 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

The national information system said that 22 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the death toll linked to the disease to 10 413.

There are 33 770 active cases, an increase of 543 in the past day.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital rose by 84 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 5093, with 425 in intensive care, an increase of two.

Fifteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 309. Among medical personnel, there are 733 active cases, with 86 in hospital and seven in intensive care and the rest undergoing home treatment.

The report said that 589 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 209 000.

On March 3, Bulgaria’s Liberation Day public holiday, 4397 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, bringing the total to 248 169 since the country’s vaccination drive began on December 27.

A total of 41 873 people have received a second dose, an increase of 348 in the past 24 hours.

