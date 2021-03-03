Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 20 233 doses of vaccine, 2403 new cases, in past day

Share this: Facebook

Of 14 563 tests for new coronavirus in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 2403 – about 16.5 per cent – proved positive, according to the March 3 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that in the past day, 20 333 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered. This is the highest number in a single day since Bulgaria began its Covid-19 vaccination drive on December 27.

To date, 243 772 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. A total of 41 525 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2750 in the past day.

Eighty-three people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 391.

A total of 252 029 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date.

The report said that there were 33 227 active cases, an increase of 539 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has passed the 5000-mark, having increased by 232 in the past day, to a total of 5009. There are 423 patients in intensive care, an increase of nine in the past 24 hours.

Fifty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 294.

The national information system said that 1781 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 208 411.

