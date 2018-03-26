EU eyes on Varna

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



All eyes are on Varna, the Bulgarian city where the EU-Turkey summit will take place. Only a few days after the condemnation of Turkey’s tactics in the Aegean Sea, in the Cyprus EEZ and in Syria’s Afrin by the European Council Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov will welcome the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Evksinograd residence at 5pm local time, where they will hold bilateral talks. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Minister of European Union Affairs and Chief Negotiator for Turkish Accession to the European Union, Ömer Çelik as well as Energy Minister Berat Albayrak will accompany the Turkish head of state.

According to the summit’s programme, the EU-Turkey leaders’ meeting will begin at 7pm in the presence of the Bulgarian PM, since his country is at the moment holding the EU presidency.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments