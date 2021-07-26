EC opens infringement proceedings against Bulgaria on copyright rules

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on July 26 that it was opening infringement procedures against Bulgaria in relation to the country’s implementation of new EU rules on copyright in the digital marketplace.

The Commission said that it requested Bulgaria to communicate on the progress of transposing the EU directive on copyright in the digital single market (Directive 2019/790/EU) and the directive on online television and radio programmes (Directive 2019/789/EU).

The deadline for implementing the two directives into national legislation was June 7 2021, but Bulgaria was one of a number of member states that “have not communicated national transposition measures or have done it only partially”, prompting the Commission to send a letter of formal notice, the first stage in the infringement proceedings.

“The two Directives aim to modernise EU copyright rules and to enable consumers and creators to make the most of the digital world. They reinforce the position of creative industries, allow for more digital uses in core areas of society, and facilitate the distribution of radio and television programmes across the EU,” the EC said.

Bulgaria has two months to respond to the EC’s request. In the absence of a “satisfactory response”, the Commission said that it may decide to issue reasoned opinions, the next stage in the infringement proceedings.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

