Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 1 death as active cases rise

One person in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 194, according to the July 26 report by the national information system.

Of 8659 tests, 57 – about 0.66 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 423 686 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7341 are active. The number of active cases rose by 50 in the past day.

The report said that six people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 151.

There are 716 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of five in the past day, with 77 in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.

No medical personnel tested positive, leaving the total to date at 13 462.

A total of 1 968 095 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1998 in the past day.

The report said that 897 482 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 784 in the past day.

